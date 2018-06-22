Inter Have Agreement In Principle For Liverpool and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Bordeaux for the transfer of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom.



Bordeaux blocked Malcom leaving in the January transfer window when a Premier League switch looked to be on the cards for the Brazilian.











This summer Inter are making the running and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they now have an agreement in principle with Bordeaux.



The agreement will see Inter pay the French club a loan fee to take Malcom to the San Siro for the season, while there will also be an obligation to buy included in the agreement.





The transfer has now moved on to discussion of the terms of payment between the two clubs.



Malcom has already given the green light to Inter and is keen to move to the Italian giants.



However, no medical has yet been scheduled while the exchange of documents between the two clubs still has to take place.



But with Inter closing on Malcom quickly, his Premier League suitors Liverpool and Tottenham must move quickly if they want the Brazilian this summer.

