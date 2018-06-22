XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2018 - 23:18 BST

Inter Have Agreement In Principle For Liverpool and Tottenham Target

 




Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Bordeaux for the transfer of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom. 

Bordeaux blocked Malcom leaving in the January transfer window when a Premier League switch looked to be on the cards for the Brazilian.




This summer Inter are making the running and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they now have an agreement in principle with Bordeaux.

The agreement will see Inter pay the French club a loan fee to take Malcom to the San Siro for the season, while there will also be an obligation to buy included in the agreement.
 


The transfer has now moved on to discussion of the terms of payment between the two clubs.

Malcom has already given the green light to Inter and is keen to move to the Italian giants.


However, no medical has yet been scheduled while the exchange of documents between the two clubs still has to take place.

But with Inter closing on Malcom quickly, his Premier League suitors Liverpool and Tottenham must move quickly if they want the Brazilian this summer.
 