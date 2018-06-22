Jack Wilshere Only One of Number of Options For West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Wilshere is only one of a number of targets for West Ham United, it has been claimed.



The midfielder is leaving Arsenal when his contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out at the end of this month and is available on a free transfer.











There is fierce interest in Wilshere, not least from Italy and Turkey, but West Ham have consistently been mooted as leading contenders to offer the midfielder a new home.



But according to the BBC, Wilshere is simply one of a number of players the Hammers are keen on, suggesting boss Manuel Pellegrini is not putting all his eggs in one basket.





West Ham are working hard on a number of deals and currently have officials in Italy.



The London outfit are attemtping to snap up Genoa defender Armando Izzo and Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.



They recently secured goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and defender Issa Diop as they reshape their squad.



It remains to be seen whether Wilshere will follow the duo through the arrivals door at West Ham.

