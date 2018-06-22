Jorginho To Sign Manchester City Contract At Weekend

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian midfielder Jorginho will sign his contract with Manchester City over the weekend to complete his transfer from Napoli.



The 26-year-old was identified as Manchester City’s priority target early in the summer and they negotiated with Napoli for several weeks before recently agreeing a fee.











Jorginho has already agreed terms on a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and Manchester City have agreed to pay an initial fee of €49m to the Serie A giants.



The midfielder is expected to arrive in England to undergo a medical with Manchester City soon and it has been claimed that he will soon be announced as a Citizens player.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Jorginho will sign on the dotted line with Manchester City over the weekend after his agent finalises the fine print of the agreement.



Jorginho was a key player in the Napoli side last season that finished second in Serie A last season and won many hearts with their football.



It remains to be seen what kind of role Pep Guardiola has in his mind for the midfielder in a side that won the Premier League last term at a canter, finishing on a record 100 points.

