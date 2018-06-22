Leeds United Could Have To Wait Until End of Transfer Window To Sign Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could have to wait until towards the end of the transfer window to tie up a deal for Swansea City centre-back Kyle Bartley, who is also a Rangers target.



The defender spent a season on loan at Leeds under Garry Monk, where his performances played a key role in getting the Whites close to the playoff spots in the Championship.











Bartley had an injury riddled season at Swansea last year and the club are willing to listen to offers for a player who still has three years left on his current deal to run.



Leeds are keen to get Bartley back to Elland Road and despite interest from Rangers, the centre-back prefers a transfer to the Yorkshire giants this summer.





However, Leeds have made little progress in negotiations with Swansea and a proposed deal seemed to have gone cold for the moment.



The Whites are still interested, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds could have to wait until towards the end of the window to take the defender back to Elland Road due to the complexities of the deal.



Bartley has been a long term target for Leeds but it is unclear whether new head coach Marcelo Bielsa is particularly keen on signing him.



Leeds have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham’s Juan Foyth and there are suggestions Mauricio Pochettino could agree to allow the Argentine to join the Whites in order to work under Bielsa.

