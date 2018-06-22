Leeds United Not Confident On Loaning Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not displaying any confidence in their ability to convince Manchester City to send Phil Foden on loan to Elland Road.



Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment as Leeds head coach is expected to help the Whites attract better quality players with the Argentine sharing a good relationship with top managers in the Premier League.











Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola consider the Argentine as their coaching godfather and the Tottenham boss is reportedly ready to loan out Juan Foyth to Leeds if they want the young centre-back.



There has also been talk of Leeds being interested in getting their hands on Manchester City’s highly rated youngster Foden this summer on loan.





But Manchester City have already ruled out loaning out the England Under-17 world champion to Leeds or any other club this summer.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are also not confident that they would be able to change Manchester City’s mind about Foden this summer.



It remains to be seen whether Bielsa gets in touch with his coaching pupil Guardiola to explore loaning players from Manchester City; Leeds are already keen on Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn.



The Argentine is set to arrive at Leeds on Saturday and will take his first training session with the squad on Monday.

