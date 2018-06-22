XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2018 - 09:45 BST

Liverpool Could Now Face Barcelona Competition For Nabil Fekir

 




Liverpool midfield target Nabil Fekir has emerged as a possible signing for Barcelona for the summer transfer window.

Fekir came close to joining Liverpool earlier this month and the Reds even had an agreement in place with Lyon, but negotiations were called off at the eleventh hour.




There were suggestions Liverpool had concerns over Fekir’s knee and tried renegotiating terms with Lyon, who were in no mood to lower their financial demands and called off the transfer.

His agent recently indicated that a move to Liverpool could still happen after the World Cup, but it seems the Frenchman will have new suitors once he returns from Russia.
 


According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Fekir features on Barcelona’s shortlist of targets for the summer and the club are studying his profile closely.

The Catalan giants admire his technical and creative qualities and believe he has the ability to play for a team of Barcelona’s quality and pedigree.


Barcelona are closely monitoring his performances for France and are considering making a move for the player after the World Cup.

Liverpool could have to face a steeper competition for Fekir if they look to revive the deal as Barcelona are now getting into the transfer melee for the Frenchman.
 