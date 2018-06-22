Liverpool Could Now Face Barcelona Competition For Nabil Fekir

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfield target Nabil Fekir has emerged as a possible signing for Barcelona for the summer transfer window.



Fekir came close to joining Liverpool earlier this month and the Reds even had an agreement in place with Lyon, but negotiations were called off at the eleventh hour.











There were suggestions Liverpool had concerns over Fekir’s knee and tried renegotiating terms with Lyon, who were in no mood to lower their financial demands and called off the transfer.



His agent recently indicated that a move to Liverpool could still happen after the World Cup, but it seems the Frenchman will have new suitors once he returns from Russia.





According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Fekir features on Barcelona’s shortlist of targets for the summer and the club are studying his profile closely.



The Catalan giants admire his technical and creative qualities and believe he has the ability to play for a team of Barcelona’s quality and pedigree.



Barcelona are closely monitoring his performances for France and are considering making a move for the player after the World Cup.



Liverpool could have to face a steeper competition for Fekir if they look to revive the deal as Barcelona are now getting into the transfer melee for the Frenchman.

