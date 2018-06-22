Manchester City Closing In On Riyad Mahrez, Claude Puel Aware

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to reach an agreement with Leicester City for Riyad Mahrez by the end of the week and Claude Puel has been informed that the winger won’t be part of his squad next season at the King Power Stadium.



The Premier League champions have been chasing the winger since the winter transfer window, when Leicester priced the Algerian out of a move to the Etihad.











Pep Guardiola has identified Mahrez as one of his priority targets and Manchester City have been in talks with Leicester for weeks to get a deal over the line in order to take the player to the north west of England.



Leicester’s high financial demands have been a source of frustration for Manchester City, but they kept chipping away and it seems a deal is on the horizon.





It has been claimed that the two clubs have a broad agreement in place for Mahrez’s transfer and according to Algerian magazine Le Buteur, they are expected to finalise the deal by the end of the week.



The two clubs are finalising the minute details of the agreement and are currently dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s ahead of Mahrez’s proposed move to the Etihad.



Leicester manger Puel is aware that the winger won’t be part of his squad when his men return for pre-season training.



The Algerian slapped in a transfer request in January to push through a move, but it seems he will not have to resort to such measures to join Manchester City this summer.

