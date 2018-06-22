Marcelo Bielsa Stops Leeds United Completing Jerry Mbakogu Deal, Assessing Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has stopped Leeds United from completing a deal to sign Jerry Mbakogu from Serie B side Carpi as he conducts an in-depth assessment of what he needs in attack.



Leeds have an agreement in place to sign the Serie B striker for a transfer fee of around £3m, but they will have to get the deal over the line before the end of the month.











The Yorkshire giants have not made any significant move to make sure the deal sees the light of day and the club are also reportedly trying to re-negotiate the terms with Carpi.



There are suggestions that Leeds are looking to sign him for a lower fee, but at the moment it seems the priority at Elland Road has changed since Bielsa’s appointment.





And according to Italian broadcaster TV Qui, the new Leeds boss has paused the deal as he assesses Mbakogu and what he needs.



The Argentine is looking to add an all-round forward, who can contribute to the team’s overall game play and there are question marks over whether Mbakogu is that type of player.



Abel Hernandez and Derby County striker Matej Vydra are high on Leeds’s shortlist at the moment and Bielsa reportedly prefers a move for the Rams forward.



And at the moment he is unwilling to divert crucial funds towards Mbakogu.

