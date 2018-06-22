Matteo Darmian’s Hopes Of Joining Juventus Receive Fresh Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian’s chances of joining Juventus this summer have further diminished after the Bianconeri turned their attention towards Bayern Munich’s Juan Bernat.



Darmian has long been on Juventus’ radar and the Italian has already agreed personal terms on a contract with the Italian champions.











However, negotiations with Manchester United have been a lot more protracted as Juventus have been unwilling to match the Premier League giants’ €20m asking price for the defender.



The two clubs were expected to hold fresh talks this week but it seems Juventus are now gradually turning their attention towards other targets.





And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions now favour a move for Bayern Munich’s 25-year-old full-back Bernat over taking Darmian back to Turin this summer.



A bit part player at Bayern Munich last season, Spaniard has a year left on his contract and is believed to be keen on leaving the German giants in the ongoing window.



Juventus are considering making a move for the player and given their good relationship with Bayern Munich, they are hopeful of agreeing a deal on favourable terms.



Darmian remains on Juventus’ radar but for the moment it seems his name has dropped down the pecking order of their transfer targets.

