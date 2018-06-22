Mauricio Pochettino Would Sanction Tottenham Star Joining Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino is likely to let Leeds United sign Juan Foyth on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, if Marcelo Bielsa wants his countryman at Elland Road.



Bielsa is settling into the Leeds hotseat after becoming the Championship club's new head coach on a two-year contract.











Leeds' transfer activity has not yet kicked off for the summer, but it is expected to be pushed forward now that Bielsa is through the door.



Pochettino is a huge admirer of the 62-year-old and has already been tipped to give him a helping hand if a request goes in.





Young Argentine defender Foyth has been linked with moving from Tottenham to Leeds on loan for the season.



And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Pochettino would be all but certain to let Leeds have Foyth if Bielsa wants him.



Pochettino would likely relish the chance to let Foyth learn from Bielsa, but Leeds do have other defensive irons in the fire.



The Whites have regularly been linked with wanting to sign Kyle Bartley from Swansea City, following his impressive loan at Elland Road in the 2016/17 campaign, but the trail has gone cold at present.

