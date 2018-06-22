XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2018 - 12:31 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Would Sanction Tottenham Star Joining Leeds United

 




Mauricio Pochettino is likely to let Leeds United sign Juan Foyth on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, if Marcelo Bielsa wants his countryman at Elland Road.

Bielsa is settling into the Leeds hotseat after becoming the Championship club's new head coach on a two-year contract.




Leeds' transfer activity has not yet kicked off for the summer, but it is expected to be pushed forward now that Bielsa is through the door.

Pochettino is a huge admirer of the 62-year-old and has already been tipped to give him a helping hand if a request goes in.
 


Young Argentine defender Foyth has been linked with moving from Tottenham to Leeds on loan for the season.

And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Pochettino would be all but certain to let Leeds have Foyth if Bielsa wants him.


Pochettino would likely relish the chance to let Foyth learn from Bielsa, but Leeds do have other defensive irons in the fire.

The Whites have regularly been linked with wanting to sign Kyle Bartley from Swansea City, following his impressive loan at Elland Road in the 2016/17 campaign, but the trail has gone cold at present.
 