06 October 2016

22/06/2018 - 14:51 BST

Monchi In Last Gasp Attempt To Convince Real Madrid and Liverpool Target Alisson To Stay

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has launched a last grasp effort to convince Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeping target Alisson to continue at the Stadio Olimpico.

Alisson has been on the radar of clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, but it seems his destiny is to join Real Madrid in the ongoing window.




Real Madrid have already agreed a contract with the Brazilian and despite struggling to thrash out a fee with Roma, they continue to remain in negotiations with the Giallorossi.

Alisson is widely expected to be on his way to Real Madrid this summer, but it seems Roma have not given up hope and are trying to convince the player to continue in Italy.
 


According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma deal-maker Monchi is in touch with the goalkeeper and has offered his entourage a new and improved contact, which would double his current salary.

Roma are also prepared to forgo any control over Alisson’s image rights and are prepared to transfer 100 per cent management of his rights to the goalkeeper.


The Brazilian was key in Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-final and the club are reluctant to lose the goalkeeper just yet.

However, Roma and Monchi are facing an uphill task as Alisson has made up his mind about moving to the Bernabeu.
 