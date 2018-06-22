Mousa Dembele Arrival Could Open Door For Inter To Sell Chelsea and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are likely to consider selling Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Matias Vecino if they manage to land Mousa Dembele next month.



The midfielder joined the Nerazzurri from Fiorentina last summer, but towards the end of the season lost his place in the starting eleven as Inter pushed for a top four finish.











Vecino was a key part of the squad that earned Champions League football and is likely to sign a new contract, but his future at Inter remains under the scanner.



Inter are pursuing more midfield reinforcements this summer, are set to sign Radja Nainggolan from Roma in the coming days and remain keen on signing Dembele from Tottenham.





And according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, should the Belgian move to the San Siro, Inter are likely to entertain offers for Vecino during the summer transfer window.



The midfielder has suitors in the Premier League with Chelsea expected to pursue the Uruguayan’s signature on the directive of soon-to-be manager Maurizio Sarri.



Tottenham have also been linked with an interest in the midfielder, who is currently in Russia with the Uruguayan national team.



Inter seem to be prepared to sacrifice Vecino if they can land their top midfield targets this summer.

