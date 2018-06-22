XRegister
X
06 October 2016

22/06/2018 - 13:15 BST

Norwich City Enquire For Rangers Target, Player Claimed Keen On Move

 




Norwich City have enquired about signing Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday and the player is claimed to be keen on a move.

Rhodes has been linked with a potential exit from Hillsborough this summer, with Scottish giants Rangers linked, while Norwich have been mooted to want him at Carrow Road.




Norwich are not short of cash having just sold James Maddison to Leicester City for a club record £24m, while Josh Murphy was offloaded to Cardiff City for £11m.

And according to the Eastern Daily Press, the Canaries have indeed enquired about Rhodes, while the player himself is claimed to be likely to want the move.
 


Sheffield Wednesday snapped up the 28-year-old from Middlesbrough in 2017, following an initial loan spell.

He struggled for goals with the Owls last term, scoring seven times in 35 appearances across all competitions.


Rhodes is under contract with Sheffield Wednesday until the summer of 2020 and it is unclear how much the Owls would demand for the hitman.

The striker, who could yet see Rangers firm up their interest for him, has been capped 14 times by Scotland.
 