PHOTO: Leeds United Star Can’t Wait For Pre-Season Training

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has indicated that he is itching to return to pre-season training with the club.



There is a positive mood around the club following the appointment of much renowned Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach last week and season ticket sales have already reflected that.











Bielsa is set to arrive at Elland Road on Saturday and will take his first training session at Leeds on Monday when they players will report for their pre-season preparations.



And it seems the positive atmosphere surrounding the club has rubbed off on the players as reflected by goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell’s excitement about returning to the grind.





The youngster indicated that he is looking forward to getting back to Leeds for pre-season training under new manager Bielsa.



He posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Not long now.”



Peacock-Farrell replaced Felix Wiedwald in goal at Leeds towards the end of last season and earned many plaudits for his performances.



Leeds are expected to sign another goalkeeper in the summer, but the 21-year-old will be hoping to convince Bielsa about his ability to continue to guard the posts for the club.

