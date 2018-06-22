XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2018 - 15:00 BST

Release Clause Details Provided By Agent of Arsenal and Chelsea Target Jean-Michael Seri

 




The agent of Arsenal and Chelsea linked midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has provided details on the buy-out clause of his client.

The midfielder has a contract until the end of next season with Nice and he is determined to leave the French club this summer amidst interest from across Europe.




Chelsea and Arsenal have long been keeping tabs on the Ivorian and even West Ham have reportedly made a play to land the 26-year-old midfielder in the ongoing window.

There has long been confusion over the presence buy-out clause in his contract and while Franklin Mala, his agent, confirmed its presence, he revealed that it is only valid until the middle of next month.
 


Speaking to Italian radio station Radio Crc, the midfielder’s agent said: “Seri’s clause is €40m and it is valid until 15th July.

“After that Nice can demand any amount they want.”


Seri has also been on the radar of Italian clubs such as Roma and there is also talk that Napoli are considering a move for him.

But his agent is unsure whether Napoli want him and admits that he is yet be contacted by the Serie A giants.

He continued: “I read Napoli are getting Fabian Ruiz. If they sign the Spaniard, they will hardly need Seri.

“We are available for an interview with Napoli if they are interested, but at the moment there is nothing.”
 