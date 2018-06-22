Sevilla Calm Despite Arsenal Pushing For Ever Banega

Follow @insidefutbol





Sevilla are calm despite Arsenal wanting Ever Banega and Unai Emery attempting to convince the midfielder to move to the Emirates Stadium.



Emery is desperate to land Banega and Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has held talks with the player's agent in London in an attempt to move a deal forward.











But Sevilla do not want to sell and will only let Banega leave if his release clause of €20m is activated.



And with the midfielder having returned to Sevilla from a spell at Inter, due to his family being unhappy, the Spanish giants are calm about the situation, according to Canal Sur Radio.





Banega left Sevilla to join Inter in 2016, but returned to the club just nine months later as his family, and himself, failed to settle in Italy.



Arsenal are working hard in negotiations as Emery wants the Argentine midfielder, but Sevilla are not losing sleep over the situation just yet.



The 29-year-old joined Sevilla in 2014 from Valencia and then returned to the club after his Inter spell in 2017.



Banega has a firm fan in Emery, but the jury is still out on whether the midfielder will be playing his football at Arsenal next season.

