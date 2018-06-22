XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/06/2018 - 20:05 BST

West Ham Ask About Second Lazio Player In Felipe Anderson Talks

 




West Ham United are holding discussions with Lazio for Jordan Lukaku, taking advantage of talks with the Rome club for Felipe Anderson to raise the prospect of a deal for the Belgian. 

The Hammers have officials in Italy at present with several deals currently on the go for the Premier League club.




West Ham have been working on reaching an agreement with Lazio for Anderson and are expected to take the Brazilian attacking midfielder to the London Stadium.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, West Ham have also been speaking to Lazio about signing Lukaku.
 


Romelu Lukaku's younger brother, Jordan operates as a left-back and has been on the books at Lazio since 2016.

Jordan's agents have been invited into the talks by Lazio in a sign that the Belgian could be sold to West Ham.


The defender came through the youth ranks at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Jordan has been capped by Belgium at senior international level.
 