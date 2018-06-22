West Ham In Pole Position To Sign Serie A Centre-Back Despite Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have the edge in the race to sign Genoa defender Armando Izzo despite competing interest from Serie A outfit Sassuolo.



The 26-year-old centre-back has emerged as a key target for the Hammers this summer as Manuel Pellegrini continues to work to strengthen the West Ham backline.











Following snapping up Issa Diop from Toulouse, the east London club have turned their attention towards securing Izzo and influential agent Kia Joorabchian is reportedly involved in the negotiations.



The Italian defender has been a key player for Genoa over the years and his quality is much appreciated in Serie A, with Sassuolo also interested in signing him.





But according to SportItalia, West Ham are clearly ahead in the transfer chase and are expected to conduct negotiations over the next few days to find an agreement with Genoa.



It has been claimed Izzo’s representatives and West Ham are set to meet soon for further discussions over a proposed move for the defender to England.



The Hammers are prepared to commit to the proposed financial demands of the player and Genoa and are hopeful of getting the deal over the line sooner rather than later.



A product of the Napoli academy, Izzo joined Genoa from Avellino in 2014 for a paltry transfer fee of €300,000.

