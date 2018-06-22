West Ham Ready To Get Closer To Lazio’s Felipe Anderson Demands

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are continuing to work on a deal for Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson and are trying to get close to the valuation of the player set by president Claudio Lotito.



The Hammers currently have officials in Italy as they work on deals for a number of targets.











The Premier League side have been in discussions with Lazio for several weeks and, with the Serie A side ready to sell, Anderson ready to move and West Ham ready to buy, the expectation has been that a deal will go through.



But West Ham need to reach an agreement and Lotito has been demanding €45m.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, West Ham are now ready to get closer to the amount Lotito is looking for.



The negotiations are continuing on an hourly basis as the English club look to reach an agreement.



West Ham are working to make sure Anderson is put at the disposal of new manager Manuel Pellegrini for the upcoming campaign.



It remains to be seen how quickly they will be able to do the deal.

