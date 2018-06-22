XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2018 - 11:33 BST

You Must Do This – Arsenal and Liverpool Target Gelson Martins Sets Key Demand

 




Arsenal and Liverpool wing target Gelson Martins has asked for his suitors to guarantee that they would cover any damages he could be forced to pay to Sporting Lisbon in the future.

The Portugal winger has requested to terminate his contract with the Portuguese giants, citing just cause following an attack on the players and staff by disgruntled fans last month.




The verdict on whether Martins will be allowed to leave Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer this summer is still to be delivered, but a number of clubs have already positioned themselves to take advantage.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in taking him to England and even Lazio recently probed the possibility of signing the winger, with Benfica claimed to be his Portuguese suitors.
 


But Martins has set a key condition for his suitors to meet before agreeing to a move.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the winger wants his next club to take over any potential legal damages Sporting Lisbon could demand in case of an unfavorable verdict for the player.


The winger did take legal advice from his lawyers and even had the support of players’ union in Portugal when he requested to terminate the contract with Sporting Lisbon.

Martins has been assured that the verdict will come down in his favour, but he is not prepared to incur the damages, which could run into millions, should the dice roll towards Sporting Lisbon’s way.
 