You Must Do This – Arsenal and Liverpool Target Gelson Martins Sets Key Demand

Arsenal and Liverpool wing target Gelson Martins has asked for his suitors to guarantee that they would cover any damages he could be forced to pay to Sporting Lisbon in the future.



The Portugal winger has requested to terminate his contract with the Portuguese giants, citing just cause following an attack on the players and staff by disgruntled fans last month.











The verdict on whether Martins will be allowed to leave Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer this summer is still to be delivered, but a number of clubs have already positioned themselves to take advantage.



Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in taking him to England and even Lazio recently probed the possibility of signing the winger, with Benfica claimed to be his Portuguese suitors.





But Martins has set a key condition for his suitors to meet before agreeing to a move.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the winger wants his next club to take over any potential legal damages Sporting Lisbon could demand in case of an unfavorable verdict for the player.



The winger did take legal advice from his lawyers and even had the support of players’ union in Portugal when he requested to terminate the contract with Sporting Lisbon.



Martins has been assured that the verdict will come down in his favour, but he is not prepared to incur the damages, which could run into millions, should the dice roll towards Sporting Lisbon’s way.

