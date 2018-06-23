Chelsea Star Tempted By Real Madrid Interest, Barcelona And PSG Also Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is tempted at the opportunity to join Real Madrid this summer, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.



The west London club have been clear about not selling the player during the ongoing window, but it has not stopped from clubs from trying to snare him away from Samford Bridge.











PSG have long targeted the player as a possible summer recruit and it has been claimed that the club's sporting director Antero Henrique was in London for talks with Chelsea.



But there is fresh interest from Spain, with Real Madrid eyeing taking him to the Bernabeu this summer and there are suggestions that they are in pole positon to sign him.





According to French daily Le Parisien, Kante is tempted by the opportunity to join Real Madrid and is considering a switch to the Spanish capital this summer.



The midfielder is claimed to be a boyhood Real Madrid fan and despite interest from PSG, the Frenchman could join the European champions if they make an offer.



Barcelona are also interested in the player and have already got in touch with his family and entourage to seduce Kante to move to the Nou Camp in the ongoing window.



Chelsea remain unwilling to sell the player, but Kante’s head being turned by interest from Spain means they could have a tough decision to make this summer.

