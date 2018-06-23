XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/06/2018 - 23:44 BST

Daniele Rugani Ready For Change As Chelsea Prepare To Break Down Juventus Resistance

 




Daniele Rugani feels ready for a change, it has been claimed, as Chelsea are preparing to put in an improved offer for the Juventus centre-back. 

Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be handed the Chelsea manager's job soon, has identified Rugani as someone he wants to see at Stamford Bridge next season.




It had been thought that Chelsea had a rough agreement with Juventus for Rugani but, according to Sportitalia, the Italian champions want more.

And Chelsea are preparing to raise their bid to thrash out a deal with Juventus, with €35m plus bonus payments set to be the proposal.
 


It is suggested that Juventus should relent and accept the offer when it comes in from the Blues.

Rugani is ready for a fresh challenge and is prepared to make the switch to Chelsea.


The defender has long been tipped for big things in Italian football and landing Rugani would be a big coup for the Premier League outfit.

Chelsea are also interested in Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas and are prepared to pay the €38m release clause in his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.
 