Go Get Him – Maurizio Sarri Green Lights Chelsea’s Pursuit Of Arsenal and Man Utd Target

Maurizio Sarri has given his approval to Chelsea’s pursuit of CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandar Golovin, who is also firmly on Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus’ radar.



The former Napoli boss is expected to be appointed as the new Chelsea manager soon and he has already been putting forward his requests for players who he wants to add to the squad this summer.











Chelsea also have their own list of summer transfer targets and the club have been consulting Sarri over the players they should look to bring in the ongoing window.



And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the former banker has green lit Chelsea’s pursuit of CKSA midfielder Golovin, who has been a star for Russia in the World Cup.





The Russian midfielder has been on Chelsea’s radar, with Manchester United and Arsenal also said to be keeping tabs on the CSKA star during the summer transfer window.



Sarri is prepared to let Chelsea make a move for the 22-year-old this summer, but for the moment they are trailing behind Juventus in the transfer chase.



The Italian champions have been in talks with CSKA and the midfielder’s representatives over the last few weeks to get a deal over the line.



CSKA are claimed to be valuing the midfielder at around €25m.

