I Don’t Know Yet – Sunderland Star Unsure On Future

Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri insists he does not yet know where he will be playing his football next season.



The Tunisia international spent last term on loan from Sunderland at French club Rennes and hugely impressed in Ligue 1.











A return to Sunderland looks unlikely for the 27-year-old given the Black Cats' relegation to the third tier of English football.



Rennes have been keen to keep Khazri, but they are facing an uphill task as the Tunisia international has interest from a host of clubs, including French giants Marseille, and has admitted to wanting to play in the Champions League.





Khazri is currently at the World Cup and admits he does not know where he will be playing next term.



"This is not the moment [to think about it]", he said in the mixed zone following Tunisia's 5-2 defeat against Belgium, a game in which he scored.



"I do not know yet.



"There remains a match [to play] and we will see after the World Cup."



Tunisia, who sit bottom of their group without a single point from their first two matches, next take on Panama.

