XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/06/2018 - 16:56 BST

If I Fail It’s Because I Didn’t Do Enough – West Ham New Boy Not Afraid

 




West Ham new boy Issa Diop has insisted that he is not plagued by the fear of failure and believes it was the right time for him to leave Toulouse this summer.

The Hammers snapped up the young French centre-back from Toulouse earlier this month for a transfer fee of around €25m.




The 21-year-old defender has joined West Ham as part of Manuel Pellegrini’s attempt to reshape the Hammers defence before the start of the new season.

And the defender insisted that he is not looking at the failure of other France based players in recent years to adapt to the Premier League and stressed that that he controls his own destiny.
 


He indicated that if he fails to succeed at West Ham it will be down to him and not because he chose the wrong club or the wrong time to leave Toulouse.

Diop is certain that he needed to move on from Ligue 1 and French football in the ongoing window.


Asked if he is thinking about the failure of other young players to adapt to the Premier League, the defender told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Frankly, not at all.

“I don’t compare to other players at all. If I don’t succeed, it will be my responsibility. It’s because I didn’t do everything to succeed.

“What matters to me is everything is put into place. It will be the future that will tell whether I made the right decision to go there.

“I have the key to my future and I felt that I had to leave.

“It was the moment.”

A France Under-21 international, Diop made 95 senior appearances for Toulouse before packing his bags for West Ham.
 