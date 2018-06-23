If I Fail It’s Because I Didn’t Do Enough – West Ham New Boy Not Afraid

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham new boy Issa Diop has insisted that he is not plagued by the fear of failure and believes it was the right time for him to leave Toulouse this summer.



The Hammers snapped up the young French centre-back from Toulouse earlier this month for a transfer fee of around €25m.











The 21-year-old defender has joined West Ham as part of Manuel Pellegrini’s attempt to reshape the Hammers defence before the start of the new season.



And the defender insisted that he is not looking at the failure of other France based players in recent years to adapt to the Premier League and stressed that that he controls his own destiny.





He indicated that if he fails to succeed at West Ham it will be down to him and not because he chose the wrong club or the wrong time to leave Toulouse.



Diop is certain that he needed to move on from Ligue 1 and French football in the ongoing window.



Asked if he is thinking about the failure of other young players to adapt to the Premier League, the defender told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Frankly, not at all.



“I don’t compare to other players at all. If I don’t succeed, it will be my responsibility. It’s because I didn’t do everything to succeed.



“What matters to me is everything is put into place. It will be the future that will tell whether I made the right decision to go there.



“I have the key to my future and I felt that I had to leave.



“It was the moment.”



A France Under-21 international, Diop made 95 senior appearances for Toulouse before packing his bags for West Ham.

