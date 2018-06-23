XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/06/2018 - 18:05 BST

I’m Fresher and Mentally Stronger – Rangers Star Gearing Up For Big Season

 




Rangers starlet Ross McCrorie insists that he is feeling stronger and fresher after putting injury concerns behind him and now hopes to kick on to play week-in, week-out under Steven Gerrard.

The 20-year-old finished last season with a foot injury, which has now healed, and he has now been able to take part in the Gers' training camp in Spain.




Working under the supervision of new manager Gerrard, the youngster is now feeling rejuvenated, further insisting that it has all been a learning experience for him under the Liverpool legend and his assistant Gary McAllister.

According to McCrorie, all his team-mates are being pushed to their maximum every day and in the process they are improving as players, reaping the benefits of the training sessions.
 


Giving his verdict on last season, the midfielder said that it was full of ups and downs, but now that it is over and he is feeling confident he will look to give his best and play most matches next term.

“Last season, I had a lot of ups and downs, but that is part and parcel of being a footballer.


I’m grateful for getting my chance last season, and this season, it feels as if I am a proper first-team player and I’m properly part of it all", McCrorie told his club's official channel.

"I just want to kick-on now and hopefully keep on playing week-in, week-out.

“I feel coming back this season a lot fresher, and I feel mentally stronger too.”

The versatile midfielder managed a total of 17 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers last season, scoring a single goal and setting up one more for his team-mates.
 