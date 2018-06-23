Inter Coach In Disagreement With Club Owners Over Mousa Dembele Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is pushing the club to sign Mousa Dembele from Tottenham Hotspur, but the club's owners prefer Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho.



Dembele is entering the last year of his contract with Tottenham and has been holding off penning an extension, something which has led to several sides chasing his services this summer.











Inter want Dembele, but have yet to get close to Spurs' €30m asking price, while the Nerazzurri have also been testing the water for William, who has requested the termination of his contract at Sporting Lisbon, citing just cause after a group of disgruntled fans attacked the players.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Spalletti wants Inter to bring Dembele to the San Siro.





But the club's Chinese owners prefer William as they know he would most likely be a free transfer.



Suning Holdings Group would put the money saved from not buying Dembele into other targets.



However, with Spalletti wanting Dembele at Inter, the Italian giants could continue talking to Tottenham to try to find an agreement.



The midfielder is currently at the World Cup as part of the Belgium squad.

