06 October 2016

23/06/2018 - 12:06 BST

Inter Consider Swoop For Manchester City Targeted Brazilian Talent

 




Inter have joined the transfer race for Sao Paulo defender Eder Militao, who has also been on Manchester City’s radar.

A product of the renowned Sao Paulo academy, the 20-year-old full-back’s performances in South American football have attracted the prying eyes of European clubs.




Some of the big wigs of Europe have been sending regular scouting missions to Brazil to keep close tabs on his development and Manchester City are believed to be interested in taking him to England.

The full-back has also been attracting interest from Italy and it has been claimed one of the Serie A giants are now probing the possibility of taking him to Italy.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are exploring the option of signing the Sao Paulo right-back during the ongoing summer transfer window and have gone to work with the aim of taking him to Italy.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been talking with several Italian clubs who could possibly sign him on loan if the Nerazzurri make a move for him this summer.


The 20-year-old has 32 senior appearances for Sao Paulo to his name and recently broke into the Brazil Under-20 squad.
 