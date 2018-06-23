XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/06/2018 - 17:24 BST

I’ve Been Very Impressed – Youngster Catches Eye of Rangers Goalkeeper

 




New Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has revealed that he has been impressed with the standards of young goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie, who he believes is destined to have a bright future ahead of him.

The 20-year-old, a product of the club's youth academy, spent last season on loan at Berwick Rangers, but has since returned to the club and is now at the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.




McGregor, who has returned to Ibrox for his second spell with the club, has been impressed with the standards of all three of his competitors, especially McCrorie, who he believes has everything about him.

“I’ve been very impressed [with Robby]. It’s only a week I have been in, but I am really impressed with him.
 


"He has everything about him and I am sure he will do really well in his career", the veteran goalkeeper told Rangers TV. 

The availability of four quality goalkeepers, with Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick also adding to the numbers, means that there will be a battle for the number 1 shirt.

The former Hull City goalkeeper though insists that he takes it all in his stride and will work hard to get the nod from boss Steven Gerrard.


“Nowadays, and it doesn’t matter what club it is, but especially here, you are always going to have competition.

“I think it is just par for the course at any club."

Foderingham was Rangers number 1 last season and will be bidding to hold off competition from McGregor next season.

 