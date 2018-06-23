XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/06/2018 - 20:47 BST

Leeds United Star Not Fazed By Stoke City Opener

 




Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips insists that if his team can get a run going at the beginning of the season it can stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign, while he is not fazed by a tough opener against Stoke City.

The Yorkshire giants are now aware of the fixture list they will need to navigate to earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in the forthcoming campaign.




The 22-year-old concedes that taking on freshly relegated Stoke City in their opener will be tough, but then again he concedes that there are no easy games in the Championship.

Phillips also took time to add that if his team can manage a good start to their campaign hopefully that will be a good platform for them to build upon.
 


“It’s a tough start, but if Leeds United want to get back to where we belong, I think that is what we need, we are playing everyone twice and I’m looking forward to it", Phillips told his club's official website.

“Stoke City have been in the Premier League for years and they came down last season, hopefully the game will be a sell out, we can do the business and get a result.


“We know it is a difficult start, but if we can get a run going at the beginning of the season, hopefully it will set us in good stead for the rest of the season."

Season ticket sales at Leeds have been strong so far this summer, boosted by the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach.
 