Ligue 1 Giants Offered Newcastle United Target Giannelli Imbula

Ligue 1 side Lille have been offered the chance to make a move for Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who is on Newcastle United's radar.



The 25-year-old spent last season on loan in France at Toulouse, playing regular first team football in the French top flight.











With Stoke having been relegated from the Premier League last term, Imbula is looking to remain within Ligue 1 and could do so at Lille.



According to French radio station RMC, the midfielder has been offered to Lille and the Ligue 1 outfit will have to weigh up whether to make a move for his services.





Imbula is rated highly by Lille sporting director Luis Campos, but the French side are already well stocked for midfield options.



The 25-year-old also has a number of other clubs keen on securing his services this summer.



Imbula is attracting interest from Premier League side Newcastle, while Turkish club Galatasaray and Italian outfit Torino are also keen.



Stoke snapped the Frenchman up from Portuguese giants FC Porto in 2016 for €24m.

