Liverpool Flop Wants To Win Over Jurgen Klopp In Pre-Season

Divock Origi is prepared to fight for his future at Liverpool this summer following a disappointing loan spell at Wolfsburg.



Liverpool loaned out the striker to the Bundesliga outfit last year but despite a good start to his time in Germany, his season fell off a cliff and he scored just two goals after the turn of the year.











Wolfsburg are not expected to initiate any conversations over signing him on a permanent deal and there are questions marks over his future at Liverpool.



There are suggestions that he does not feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans moving forward, but it seems the striker is not ready to give up the ghost just yet.





The striker will return to pre-season preparations with Liverpool and according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Origi is ready to fight for his future at Anfield this summer.



The striker is hopeful of convincing the Liverpool manager about his ability and he remains keen to continue playing for the Reds beyond the end of the transfer window.



It remains to be seen whether he manages to convince Klopp or is forced to find a new club if the Reds look to continue to march on from an impressive last season without the Belgian.



Origi has a contract until the end of next season with the Merseyside giants.

