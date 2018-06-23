XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/06/2018 - 12:12 BST

Liverpool Forward Centre of Scrap Between Belgian Sides

 




Anderlecht, Gent and Club Brugge are going head-to-head for the signature of Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who spent last season on loan at Mouscron.

Liverpool snapped up the forward from the Imperial Academy in Nigeria in 2015, but the striker has been unable to obtain a work permit to play in England thus far.




He had loan spells at FSV Frankfurt and NEC Nijmegen before moving to Belgium with Mouscron for another loan deal last summer.

Awoniyi impressed last season with the Belgian minnows, scoring ten goals in all competitions for the club and it has led to the interest of big clubs from Belgium.
 


According to Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant, Anderlecht, Gent and Club Brugge are all interesting in signing the Nigerian on loan from Liverpool in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that Anderlecht have an edge in the race because of their good working relationship with the Reds following them signing Lazar Markovic on loan in January.


The Belgian giants are hoping to use that leverage to get one more player on loan from Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are prepared to loan the Nigerian out again this summer as he is not likely to get a work permit to play for the Reds next season.
 