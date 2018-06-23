XRegister
06 October 2016

23/06/2018 - 17:39 BST

Manuel Pellegrini Convinced West Ham New Boy Has Years of Fine Football Ahead

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believes that new signing Lukasz Fabianski has many years of top class goalkeeping ahead of him.

Fabianski caught the eye during his time at Swansea City, but his saves were not enough to keep the Welsh club in the Premier League last season.




Pellegrini is of the opinion that Fabianski is an established Premier League goalkeeper who will give excellent competition for the number one spot at the London Stadium.

The Chilean also believes that it is important for a club to have two top class goalkeepers who can help each other develop and feels West Ham now have that in Fabianski and Adrian.
 


The 64-year-old told the club's official website: “With Lukasz, we have secured a proven Premier League goalkeeper who has great experience at this level.

“We believe he has a number of good years ahead of him – hopefully his best – and there is no doubt that he will give us excellent competition for the number one spot.


“It is important, as a Premier League club, to have strong goalkeepers who can push each other and we have that dynamic with Lukasz and Adrian now."

Fabianski, who is now focused on navigating out of the group stage in the World Cup with Poland, will look to beat Adrian to the number 1 spot under Pellegrini in the new campaign at West Ham.

 