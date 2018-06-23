Now More Clubs Want Nabil Fekir – Lyon Supremo On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that Liverpool’s failure to sign Nabil Fekir has led to more interest from other clubs in the midfielder.



The Frenchman underwent a medical and is said to have given an interview to Liverpool’s in-house television channel before the transfer failed to go through earlier this month.











Lyon and Liverpool had agreed a fee, but the Reds were reportedly unhappy with Fekir’s medical reports and wanted to renegotiate the terms, which led to the French club calling off the negotitions.



And Aulas claimed that following Liverpool’s failure, more clubs are now interested in signing the France attacking midfielder this summer.





He stressed that the goal is still to keep Fekir at Lyon but conceded that if the player is desperate to leave after he returns from the World Cup, he will try to findthe best club for the midfielder.



The Lyon supremo told RT France: “Liverpool’s failure has sparked the interest of other clubs.



“Everything is possible. The goal is to make him stay, but without the closing the door to a transfer.



“I always listened to the players first, they are like my sons.



“I hope he will stay, but if he absolutely wants to leave, we will try to find him the biggest club.”



Liverpool have been linked with rekindling their interest in Fekir after the World Cup, but are reportedly expected to face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

