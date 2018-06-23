Pace, Power, Concentration – Manuel Pellegrini Thrilled With West Ham Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believes that his new signing Issa Diop perfectly suits and will quickly adapt to the Premier League.



Pellegrini, after taking over the Hammers, has already started his preparations for next season and is looking to bolster the squad at his disposal.











The Hammers, who finished in 13th place in the Premier League table last season, confirmed the signing of Diop from Toulouse for an undisclosed club record fee on Tuesday.



Pellegrini is of the opinion that the young Frenchman has already established himself as a key player at the young age of 21 and his pace, power and sharp concentration will help become successful in the Premier League.





The Chilean stated that Diop is very happy to sign for the Hammers and hopes that the fans will help him become comfortable at his new home.



The 64-year-old told the club's official website: “Issa is a defender with great talent and character. He is only 21 but he has already established himself as a key player over a period of time with Toulouse.



“We believe he has defensive qualities that will be well suited to the Premier League – pace, power and a sharp concentration – and I also feel he will complement the other central defenders we have.



“We know that many other top clubs in England and Europe were keen to sign him, so it was important that we moved quickly to complete the deal.



"Issa is very happy to be here and I am sure the West Ham supporters will quickly make him feel at home.”



Pellegrini, who won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2013/14, is being backed by the West Ham board to drive the side up the table next term.

