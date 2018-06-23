Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Wants Me To Do This – Liverpool Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Ovie Ejaria has revealed that his manager Steven Gerrard has told him that he sees the youngster performing the role of an attacking midfielder and the Liverpool loanee will look to work hard in pre-season to prove his quality in that position.



The 20-year-old was snapped up by the Gers on a season-long loan deal earlier in the summer, with the player joining his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in Spain.











The Rangers boss wants to see Ejaria bombing up the pitch, with the youngster insisting that he has already been told by Gerrard that he will have to perform an attacking midfielder's role.



Ejaria on his part has no desire to disappoint his manager and will put in all the effort in training to make sure that he does what Gerrard wants.





Expressing his preference towards playing with the ball, the youngster told his club's official channel: “I am a player who likes to be on the ball, I like to try and make things happen and I am comfortable on the ball.



“Hopefully if I work hard in pre-season then I will get my opportunities to show what I can do in the attacking midfield position.



"The manager has said that is where he sees me; as an attacking midfielder."



Ejaria spent the second half of last season at Sunderland from Liverpool.

