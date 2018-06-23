Serie B Side Working To Unlock Leeds United Switch For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian Serie B club Carpi are looking for a solution that would let Jerry Mbakogu move to Leeds United this summer.



Leeds have an option to sign the Nigerian striker for a set fee, thought to be around the £3m mark, but must activate it by the end of this month.











It is claimed that new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is conducting a thorough assessment of what he needs up front, but it has also been suggested that the Whites may want to negotiate the fee for Mbakogu down.



Carpi have been eyeing replacements for the striker and, according to the Gazzetta di Modena, work is ongoing to help the move take place.





The 25-year-old suffered an injury towards the end of the season and it is suggested it could be being used by Leeds to move the price for Mbakogu down.



Leeds are in the market to make signings and are expected to press the accelerator following the appointment of Bielsa.



The Yorkshire giants have been in advanced talks with free agent Abel Hernandez following his departure from Hull City.



Leeds have also shown interest in Derby County forward Matej Vydra, with Bielsa claimed to be a fan of the Czech.

