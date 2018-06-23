Steven Gerrard Has Said This About Europa League – Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter is confident that the club are going to do everything in the new campaign to push into the group stage of the Europa League, with Steven Gerrard having made clear how vital it is.



The Gers crashed out of Europe in the first qualifying round last season, but having finished third in the Scottish Premiership they are again in the Europa League and entering at the same stage.











Rossiter has revealed that Rangers' new boss Gerrard has made it clear that the club need to push on in Europe.



The midfielder also said that the players are going to do everything possible to help Gerrard in his desire to bring special European nights back to Ibrox.





The 21-year-old feels that the huge support of the fans during the European ties will be something massive and believes that the club and the players will only benefit from it.



The former Liverpool midfielder footballer told the club's official website: “The gaffer reiterated that and that this club needs to be back into Europe and all the lads know that as well. I am sure we are going to do everything we can to get into that group stage.



"I was thinking about it, as were all the lads; 50,000 at Ibrox every other Thursday, going out and playing in a European tie and seeing the fans follow us everywhere.



"The club can only benefit from that and we can only benefit as players", Rossiter added.



Rossiter will be looking to stay injury free next term as he aims to nail down a spot in Gerrard's midfield.

