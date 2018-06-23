XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/06/2018 - 13:54 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Pushing To Front of Queue For Real Madrid Midfielder Amid Exit Possibilities

 




Tottenham Hotspur are at the front of the queue to make a move to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid this summer.

The Croatian midfielder has been tipped for a move way from Santiago Bernabeu as he wants to make sure he plays regular first team football in the upcoming campaign..




The 24-year-old featured in a total of 21 La Liga matches last term under now former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and could lose Mousa Dembele.
 


And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham are keen on landing Kovacic if he indeed is on the move away from Real Madrid.

The Croatian moved to Real Madrid from Inter in 2015 and has since managed a total of 109 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring three goals and setting up eight goals for his team-mates.


Kovacic is presently with the Croatia national team in Russia and good performances in the shop window could have more clubs watching his situation at Real Madrid.
 