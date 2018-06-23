Tottenham Hotspur Pushing To Front of Queue For Real Madrid Midfielder Amid Exit Possibilities

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are at the front of the queue to make a move to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid this summer.



The Croatian midfielder has been tipped for a move way from Santiago Bernabeu as he wants to make sure he plays regular first team football in the upcoming campaign..











The 24-year-old featured in a total of 21 La Liga matches last term under now former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.



Tottenham are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and could lose Mousa Dembele.





And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham are keen on landing Kovacic if he indeed is on the move away from Real Madrid.



The Croatian moved to Real Madrid from Inter in 2015 and has since managed a total of 109 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring three goals and setting up eight goals for his team-mates.



Kovacic is presently with the Croatia national team in Russia and good performances in the shop window could have more clubs watching his situation at Real Madrid.

