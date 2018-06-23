XRegister
Inside Futbol

23/06/2018 - 17:11 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Won’t Confirm White Hart Lane Exit

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has refused to provide any specific answer with regards to his future, with clubs in China, Italy and the United States all possible destinations this summer.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane this summer, with the Lilywhites already preparing bids for players who could be the veteran's possible replacement.




While Italian giants Inter have been heavily linked with a move, with the player himself believed to be keen, nothing has yet been finalised.

The Nerazzurri have found it hard to deal with the Londoners, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy demanding €30m for a player who is entering the final year of his contract and has held off signing an extension.
 


The pressure is on for Dembele to shed light on his future, but he insists he cannot say whether he will stay at Tottenham.

Dembele is only prepared to confirm if he does go then it will not be to another side in the Premier League.


“I won’t say that I’m leaving Spurs right now. Or that I’m staying", the midfielder told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws

"If I leave, I won’t join another English club.

"Tottenham are my team."

Dembele has spoken to Belgium team-mates Axel Witsel and Yannick Carrasco about a possible move to China, while Laurent Ciman has told him about life in the United States.
 