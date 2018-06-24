XRegister
06 October 2016

24/06/2018 - 17:06 BST

Agent of Arsenal and Liverpool Target Gelson Martins Arrives In Spain

 




The agent of Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Gelson Martins is looking to provide his client with as many options as possible and is in Spain for talks with Atletico Madrid. 

Martins is available on a free transfer this summer after terminating his contract at Sporting Lisbon. The winger cited just cause due to players being attacked by a group of disgruntled supporters.




A number of clubs are looking to take advantage of the situation and Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with wanting to take Martins to the Premier League, while Benfica could rub salt in their rivals' wounds by snaring him.

But Martins' agent Ulisses Santos is in Spain and, according to Correiro da Manha, is to speak to Atletico Madrid.
 


He could also talk to Real Madrid as he looks to generate the maximum possible interest in Martins.

It is claimed that the wide-man is not planning to continue in Portugal and is looking for a club abroad.


Signing Martins could still have implications for whichever club choose to do so.

Sporting Lisbon could yet win a case against the player, something which could lead to costs for any club snapping him up.
 