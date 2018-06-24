Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd Get Boost In Chase For Russia World Cup Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have taken a step back in their pursuit of Chelsea and Arsenal linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin and he is no longer a priority target this summer.



The CSKA Moscow midfielder’s future has come under the microscope following his impressive performances for Russia during the World Cup.











Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is said to have personally scouted the player and Chelsea and Arsenal are also believed to be considering taking him to England this summer.



Juventus have been the ones who have been stretching their legs to take Golovin to Turin and have been in talks with his representatives and CSKA Moscow over a proposed transfer.





The Italian champions have been trying to convince CSKA Moscow to drop their €25m asking price over the last week, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, priorities at Juventus have changed.



It has been claimed the Bianconeri have taken a step back in negotiations with CSKA Moscow and signing Golovin is no longer a priority in the ongoing transfer window.



The 22-year-old is being looked as a player for the future and Juventus will only make a move for him this summer should they decide to sell one of their midfielders to create space in the squad.



The decision by Juventus could open up the field for the Premier League clubs and Golovin could end up considering a move to England in the coming weeks.

