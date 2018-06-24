XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2018 - 15:35 BST

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd Get Boost In Chase For Russia World Cup Star

 




Juventus have taken a step back in their pursuit of Chelsea and Arsenal linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin and he is no longer a priority target this summer.

The CSKA Moscow midfielder’s future has come under the microscope following his impressive performances for Russia during the World Cup.




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is said to have personally scouted the player and Chelsea and Arsenal are also believed to be considering taking him to England this summer.

Juventus have been the ones who have been stretching their legs to take Golovin to Turin and have been in talks with his representatives and CSKA Moscow over a proposed transfer.
 


The Italian champions have been trying to convince CSKA Moscow to drop their €25m asking price over the last week, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, priorities at Juventus have changed.

It has been claimed the Bianconeri have taken a step back in negotiations with CSKA Moscow and signing Golovin is no longer a priority in the ongoing transfer window.


The 22-year-old is being looked as a player for the future and Juventus will only make a move for him this summer should they decide to sell one of their midfielders to create space in the squad.

The decision by Juventus could open up the field for the Premier League clubs and Golovin could end up considering a move to England in the coming weeks.
 