But Arsenal Signed Lucas Torreira – Agent of La Liga Star Casts Doubt On Gunners Link

The agent of Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has cast doubt on whether Arsenal do want to sign his client this summer.



Arsenal are claimed to be mulling entering the race for the Slovakian, who has caught the eye with his performances in La Liga with Celta Vigo.











Italian Serie A giants Napoli are keen on landing Lobotka as they plan for life without Jorginho, but agent Branislav Jasurek, who confirmed talks with the Azzurri, insists the only proposal to have arrived was too low for all concerned.



The player's agent told La Voz de Galicia: "We only had one offer, but it was too low for everyone. We were talking to Napoli a month ago, but there has been a lot of news."





Arsenal are snapping up another midfielder in the shape of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria and as such, the Slovak's agent is unsure whether the Gunners really want his client, while he also dismissed Paris Saint-Germain being interested as simply rumours.



"Arsenal took Torriera", Jasurek pointed out.



"With PSG, there was nothing concrete, just rumours.



"If there are good offers for all the parties involved, they will be considered.



"Otherwise, the player will remain at Celta Vigo", he added, indicating that Lobotka is not desperate to quit the Spanish side he only joined in 2017, this summer.

