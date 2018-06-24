XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

24/06/2018 - 17:29 BST

Chelsea Given Boost As Napoli Star Would Consider Lucrative Proposal

 




Chelsea linked attacker Jose Callejon will consider offers to depart Napoli later in the summer if he receives lucrative proposals on his table.

The Spaniard’s future at Napoli has come under the microscope over the last few weeks as there are suggestions that he has suitors both in Italy and in the Premier League.




AC Milan are interested in signing the 31-year-old this summer, but for the moment they are unwilling to trigger his buy-out clause and believe they could get him for a lower figure later in the window.

Maurizio Sarri is claimed to be a fan of the Spaniard and the former Napoli boss is reportedly planning to take him to Chelsea with him during the ongoing window.
 


For the moment Callejon has not asked to leave Napoli, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, things could change regarding his plans later in the summer transfer window.

The attacker could consider offers to leave Napoli later in the window if he receives lucrative proposals, which would provide him with a significant increase on his current salary.


At 31, the Spaniard is aware that time is running out for him when it becomes to earning big wages and therefore he would consider a bumper contract proposal this term.

Callejon still has two years left to run on his current contract with Napoli.
 