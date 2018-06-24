XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/06/2018 - 15:48 BST

Chelsea Set To Make Serious Play For Liverpool And Real Madrid Goalkeeping Target

 




Chelsea are preparing to launch a bid for Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeping target Alisson during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been pushing to leave Roma this summer and has already agreed a five-year contract with Real Madrid over a proposed move.




However, negotiations between Real Madrid and the Serie A giants have been more protracted and for the moment the European champions are refusing to match Roma’s €70m asking price.

The Spanish giants’ transfer stand has allowed other clubs to get back into the saga and it seems a Premier League side are looking to take advantage of the situation.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are ready to throw their weight behind a big bid for the Roma goalkeeper and are prepared to get close to the Giallorossi’s valuation of the Brazilian.

With Thibaut Courtois’ future at Chelsea uncertain, the club are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and Alisson has emerged as a top target for the west London outfit.


Liverpool are also interested in Alisson, but it seems Chelsea are prepared to make a concrete move for him.

But they are still facing an uphill task in convincing Alisson about a transfer to England as the goalkeeper remains determined to move to the Bernabeu with Real Madrid.
 