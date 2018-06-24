XRegister
24/06/2018 - 16:02 BST

Injury Prone, Bad Attitude – Former Roma Star Indicates West Ham Dodged Bullet Missing Javier Pastore

 




Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has indicated that West Ham have dodged a bullet by missing out on Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore this summer.

The Hammers were chasing the attacking midfielder this summer and were believed to be prepared to get close to his high wages at Paris Saint-Germain.




But the former Palermo man was always keen on a return to Italy and is now close to joining Roma after the Giallorossi reached an agreement over a fee with the French champions.

Pastore is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday before signing on the dotted line with Roma, but Riise remains unconvinced about the rationale behind taking the Argentine to the Stadio Olimpico.
 


The former Red, who also featured for Roma during his career, believes the attacking midfielder’s injury problems, coupled with his attitude, is not the best suit for a club such as the Giallorossi.

Responding to an Italian journalist’s praise at Roma for signing Pastore, Riise wrote on Twitter: “I don’t think so my friend.


“A lot of injuries. Not the best attitude.

“Roma fans wants warriors and people fighting for the shirt.

"But for € 20m maybe, hope I’m wrong and he will play great.”

West Ham have moved on with their transfer business and are trying to reach an agreement with Lazio to sign attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.
 