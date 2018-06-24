XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2018 - 15:07 BST

La Liga Outfit Drop Out of Chase For Newcastle United Star

 




Athletic Bilbao have dropped out of the race for the signature of Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The 21-year-old Spaniard became a bit part player at Newcastle towards the end of last season and his future at the club has been thrown under the microscope this summer.




Merino has offers to move back to Spain this summer and the midfielder is considering leaving the club as he is not expected to be part of Rafael Benitez’s plans.

A number of clubs are interested in the player, with Athletic Bilbao also believed to be keen on taking him back to Spain this summer.
 


But according to Basque broadcaster ETB, the midfielder is not going to be joining Athletic Bilbao as the club do not see him fitting the project at the San Mames Stadium.

The club were more interested in signing him during the winter window, but at that moment Benitez was not willing to part ways with the player without getting a replacement in first.


Merino has an offer from Real Sociedad and the midfielder is considering moving to the Anoeta during the ongoing window.

Real Betis are also interested in the player, but it seems Merino will not definitely not be featuring for Athletic Bilbao next term.
 