La Liga Outfit Drop Out of Chase For Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Athletic Bilbao have dropped out of the race for the signature of Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.



The 21-year-old Spaniard became a bit part player at Newcastle towards the end of last season and his future at the club has been thrown under the microscope this summer.











Merino has offers to move back to Spain this summer and the midfielder is considering leaving the club as he is not expected to be part of Rafael Benitez’s plans.



A number of clubs are interested in the player, with Athletic Bilbao also believed to be keen on taking him back to Spain this summer.





But according to Basque broadcaster ETB, the midfielder is not going to be joining Athletic Bilbao as the club do not see him fitting the project at the San Mames Stadium.



The club were more interested in signing him during the winter window, but at that moment Benitez was not willing to part ways with the player without getting a replacement in first.



Merino has an offer from Real Sociedad and the midfielder is considering moving to the Anoeta during the ongoing window.



Real Betis are also interested in the player, but it seems Merino will not definitely not be featuring for Athletic Bilbao next term.

