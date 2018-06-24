La Liga Side Aiming To Use Personal Connection To Sign Liverpool Target From Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are hoping to leverage the good relationship between sporting vice-president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer and Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura to win the race for Liverpool target Yerry Mina.



Barcelona are willing to let the defender leave this summer as they bid to hand him further experience of European football and a loan switch to Liverpool was mooted.











Betis want Mina though and, according to Catalan daily Sport, want to use the good relationship between Serra Ferrer and Segura to smooth the path to a deal.



Segura served as Serra Ferrer's right hand man at Greek giants AEK Athens when the Betis vice-president was in charge of the club.





The pair enjoy a close relationship and Betis have set their sights on snapping up Mina.



Barcelona only signed Mina from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the winter transfer window earlier this year.



But he struggled to earn first team football at the Camp Nou and could now quickly be on the move from the Catalan giants.



Mina, 23, is currently in Russia as part of Colombia's World Cup squad and a move looks likely to have to wait until the end of the tournament.

