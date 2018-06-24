XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2018 - 16:53 BST

La Liga Side Aiming To Use Personal Connection To Sign Liverpool Target From Barcelona

 




Real Betis are hoping to leverage the good relationship between sporting vice-president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer and Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura to win the race for Liverpool target Yerry Mina. 

Barcelona are willing to let the defender leave this summer as they bid to hand him further experience of European football and a loan switch to Liverpool was mooted.




Betis want Mina though and, according to Catalan daily Sport, want to use the good relationship between Serra Ferrer and Segura to smooth the path to a deal.

Segura served as Serra Ferrer's right hand man at Greek giants AEK Athens when the Betis vice-president was in charge of the club.
 


The pair enjoy a close relationship and Betis have set their sights on snapping up Mina.

Barcelona only signed Mina from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the winter transfer window earlier this year.


But he struggled to earn first team football at the Camp Nou and could now quickly be on the move from the Catalan giants.

Mina, 23, is currently in Russia as part of Colombia's World Cup squad and a move looks likely to have to wait until the end of the tournament.
 