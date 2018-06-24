Leeds United Make Progress On Key Transfer Deal, Wages Not Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





A proposed move to Leeds United for Derby County attacker Matej Vydra moved forward over the course of the last week, with the transfer fee to be paid the main sticking point.



New Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of Vydra and wants to add him to the ranks at Elland Road.











Derby are ready to cash in on Vydra after missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season and want a fee of around £11m to £12m.



A deal to take the forward to Elland Road moved forward over the last week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, with personal terms not a problem.





The sticking point is claimed to be the fee and it is unclear whether Leeds will be willing to meet it.



Vydra is also attracting interest from other clubs and the Whites still have work to do if they are to put the Czech attacker at Bielsa's disposal.



The 26-year-old, who has another two years left to run on his contract at Pride Park, netted 21 times for Derby in the Championship last season.



Vydra is a proven goalscorer at Championship level, with 65 strikes to his name, and landing the forward would be seen as a statement of intent on the Yorkshire giants' part.

